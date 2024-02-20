HireGains Ltd: HireGains Appoints Scott Fowle as Chief Revenue Officer

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / HireGains Ltd., (www.hiregains.com) a leading data analytics technology platform, announces the appointment of Scott Fowle as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Fowle, who is recognized for his expertise in driving revenue growth in early-stage innovations, will play a crucial role in advancing HireGains' mission to revolutionize how organizations leverage the environment for team potential and organizational performance.

HireGains' WorkTech platform ensures optimal team alignment through data-driven solutions, drawing insights from Olympic and Professional Sports teams. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Scott will leverage his industry knowledge to spearhead sales and revenue growth, promoting the adoption of HireGains' Environment Dynamics platform. His expertise in building and scaling successful sales operations is pivotal as HireGains enters new markets and establishes leadership in data-driven talent solutions.

Tessa James, CEO of HireGains Ltd., states "Scott's extensive experience perfectly aligns with our vision for the future of HireGains. As we expand and assist organizations in cultivating high performance environments, Scott's leadership will be instrumental in achieving our growth objectives, given his 25+ years of experience within the HR Technology industry."

Reflecting on his decision to join the team, Scott notes, "Joining HireGains was driven by two key motivations and the opportunity to lead a new innovation in the marketplace. Firstly, the success of using environment and data to predict performance in sports has inspired us to implement similar strategies in the business sector. Secondly, as the global workforce shifts towards a skills-focused approach to talent strategy, the unique team dynamics and capabilities of HireGains' technology are essential components enabling this approach to expand and sustain."

About HireGains (www.hiregains.com):

Leveraging two decades of data-driven insights from exceptional sporting teams, HireGains focuses on purpose-driven work environments, fostering peak performance, and shared vision.

