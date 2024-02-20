Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20
[20.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.02.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,753,251.00
|USD
|0
|51,436,158.40
|6.6341
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.02.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|16,473,670.28
|5.6676
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.02.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,873,569.46
|8.9203
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.02.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|190,407.00
|GBP
|0
|1,503,512.73
|7.8963