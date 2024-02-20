GoReader Inc.: GoReader's Print-to-Audio News Platform Now Available in the App Store

The new GoReader app helps consumers create custom audio playlists from their favorite news, sports, and entertainment publishers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / GoReader, a technology company that enables listeners to curate audio articles from some of the world's top journalists is pleased to announce the launch of its GoReader app in the App Store.

The GoReader AI-enhanced platform seamlessly converts written articles into audio - offering consumers timely, personalized playlists from some of their favorite news sports and entertainment publishers around the world. In today's information-heavy society, consumers are craving high quality journalism that can be consumed on their schedule. Many want to catch up with the latest news while doing other things like commuting to work, walking the dog or running errands. Consumers can choose audio articles by searching by publication, topics or keywords. These articles can then be easily saved into a playlist. It's like having a curated podcast with you at all times.

Nearly half (48%) of Americans listen to spoken word audio, according to the Spoken Word Audio Report 2023, released by NPR and Edison Research, which was an increase of 2% from 2022. The report says listeners now spend 31% of their daily audio time with spoken word - a 55% increase from nine years ago (when it was 20%).

"At GoReader, we are excited to provide consumers the ability to curate their own well-written, well-researched articles from top local and international media. The functionality and additional features of the app allow everyone to easily pick and play their own articles," says Tim Stoute, GoReader's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer.

Stoute mentioned the app also allows media companies to reach a broader and more diverse audience through audio versions of their written articles.

"Technology continues to drive the media sector, and this is a great way for publishers to further monetize their content," added Mark Ernst, co-founder of the app.

GoReader is continuously adding more media partners to its platform and plans to expand to different countries and languages in 2024. It can be downloaded for free in the App Store and will be available on Google Play in the coming months.

For all inquiries, visit www.goreaderapp.com or contact info@goreaderapp.com

