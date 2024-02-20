American Marketing Association Chicago Announces New Board Members

Three Directors Join the Nation's Largest AMA Chapter

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago), the largest chapter in North America, announces the appointment of Suky Lawler as Director of Communications, Jim Heininger as Director of Strategic Relations and Karen Hatfield as Director of Programming.

"On behalf of our entire organization, I am delighted to welcome our three new board directors. Their qualifications and eagerness to contribute over the next two years highlight the caliber of volunteers AMA Chicago draws," said Bonnie Massa, AMA Chicago Executive Director. "It is a testament to the value our organization brings to the marketing community in Chicago, and we are grateful for their dedication."

Lawler, Director of Marketing & Communications for M. Holland Company, is a corporate communications, events and marketing professional with a strong focus on internal and external communications.

Heininger, founder of Dixon|James Communications, brings more than 30 years of agency and corporate experience as a C-suite brand, communications and change management strategist.

Hatfield, Chief Marketing Officer for Aeris, is an executive marketer who helps companies grow by combining a customer-centric marketing strategy, a disciplined approach to new market and product innovation, and a focus on building talented and engaged teams.

The new directors join AMA Chicago's distinguished board that includes 18 other members under the leadership of President Chris McGuire.

For more information on the benefits of membership with the American Marketing Association's Chicago chapter, visit the website at amachicago.org. Information can also be found about upcoming events and award programs, as well as job opportunities and marketing resources.

About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 87 years strong. AMA provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Visit amachicago.org.

