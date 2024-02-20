Bypass the waiting lists and eat at the best restaurants in the world with OAD TRAVEL

- OAD Travel is the first integrated restaurant and hotel booking platform that guarantees access to the world's most in-demand tables.

-Launching initially with packages across Spain, OAD Travel allows guests to book luxury hotels alongside the most sought-after restaurants in the world including Disfrutar (Barcelona), Azurmendi (San Sebastian) and DiverXO (Madrid).

-OAD Travel is brought to you by the team behind Opinionated About Dining (OAD), who have integrated their regional OAD Guides and Top Restaurants Lists with the travel platform to provide gastro-tourists with concise and informative reviews of the best restaurants in Europe.

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first integrated restaurant and hotel booking platform, OAD Travel, has begun to offer packages in Spain's major culinary destinations - Barcelona, San Sebastian and Madrid - for trips commencing February 2024. Plans for packages in London, Paris and Copenhagen, among other popular dining destinations, are to be announced later this year.

Never before have the two linchpins of luxury holidays - hotels and restaurants - been combined. OAD Travel offers a seamless digital solution that simplifies travellers' gastronomic getaways by taking care of hard-to-secure table reservations whilst securing rooms at the most luxurious hotels.

By booking a package through the OAD Travel platform, guests pay the standard published rate for their hotel room and obtain reservations at their selected restaurants at no further cost. Restaurant bookings include a minimum spend for beverages plus a choice of tasting menus which are paid for in full on booking.

The in?uence of ?ne-dining awards such as Michelin, World's 50 Best Restaurants and our own OAD Top Restaurants rankings can make it exceedingly dif?cult for people to actually secure tables at these restaurants themselves. We not only take the headache out of getting bucket-list dining reservations, we also take care of accommodations at the ?nest hotels in town too…. and without adding mark-ups that would short-change either our guests or restaurant partners." Steve Plotnicki, founder of OAD Travel and Opinionated About Dining

OAD Travel's first offering will allow guests to book trip packages in Madrid, Barcelona and San Sebastian with a choice of premier hotels including Mandarin Oriental (Madrid), The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Arts (Barcelona) and Hotel Maria Cristina (San Sebastian), plus guaranteed reservations at a selection of restaurants including DiverXO , Smoked Room , Desde 1911 and Deessa (Madrid), Disfrutar , Enigma , Cocina Hermanos Torres , Alkimia and Lasarte (Barcelona) and Asador Etxebarri , Rekondo , Elkano , Arzak , Azurmendi (San Sebastian).

ABOUT OPINIONATED ABOUT DINING (OAD)

Opinionated About Dining is the only dining survey that factors experience into its rating system. OAD was created in 2004 by Steve Plotnicki, proclaimed the "king of the bloggers" by UK restaurant critic Jay Rayner.

Originally functioning as a blog to document his personal dining exploits, Plotnicki quickly identified widespread frustration with the reliability of dining guides on the market and recognised the need for a way to more accurately capture the movement of global dining culture. Today, OAD's global restaurant lists and newly published OAD Guides are based on over 200,000 reviews contributed by more than 6,000 people.

