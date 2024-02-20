Harvard Eye Associates Now Offering iDose TR as a New Treatment Option to Reduce Eye Pressure in Patients With Ocular Hypertension and Open-Angle Glaucoma

iDose® TR helps patients with glaucoma take long-term control of high eye pressure

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Harvard Eye Associates is proud to announce the availability of iDose® TR (travoprost intraocular implant) 75 mcg. iDose® TR is a new, FDA-approved treatment that is designed to provide long-duration, continuous drug therapy directly inside the eye, helping patients take better control over the elevated eye pressure associated with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Harvard Eye Associates becomes one of the first ophthalmology practices in the United States to offer this therapy.

Glaucoma is an eye disease caused by increased pressure in the eye and it can also cause damage to the optic nerve which carries visual information from the eyes to the brain. If left untreated, glaucoma can cause permanent damage to the eye, which means vision loss cannot be reversed. Prescription eye drops are the most common treatment for glaucoma, but they can be difficult to administer correctly and can cause uncomfortable or irritating side effects for most patients. High rates of non-compliance and non-adherence to prescription medications contribute to disease progression.

Dr. Savak Teymoorian, a cataract and interventional glaucoma surgery specialist, performed the inaugural iDose® TR treatments at Alicia Surgery Center, marking a pivotal moment in the fight against ocular diseases. With his dedication to excellence and commitment to patient well-being, Dr. Teymoorian continues to redefine the landscape of glaucoma care, offering hope and relief to individuals affected by these sight-threatening conditions.

"We are thrilled to offer iDose® TR as a revolutionary treatment option for our patients," said Dr. Savak Teymoorian. "This represents a significant leap forward in our ability to effectively manage ocular hypertension and glaucoma, ultimately improving the quality of life for our patients."

Developed by Glaukos, iDose® TR reduces high or elevated pressure within the eye by automatically releasing the same type of medication used for decades in the most commonly prescribed eye drops. During a clinical study, 8 out of 10 patients did not need prescription eye drops 12 months after administration of iDose® TR. iDose® TR may be particularly beneficial for patients who have difficulty adhering to a daily medication regimen or whose condition is uncontrolled on topical glaucoma medications.

About Harvard Eye Associates

Harvard Eye Associates is a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology practice located in Orange County, California, dedicated to providing exceptional eye care services to patients. Led by a team of highly skilled specialists, Harvard Eye Associates offers a comprehensive range of services, including advanced cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma treatment, oculoplastic surgery and more. With a commitment to excellence and a patient-centered approach, Harvard Eye Associates strives to achieve optimal visual outcomes and improve the overall quality of life for each individual.

