

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Ohio-based Ancora Holdings Group, LLC, and its affiliates, collectively owning a large equity stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), Tuesday announced the nomination of eight candidates for election to the company's Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



The investor group also proposed a management team, including Jim Barber Jr. for CEO and Jamie Boychuk for COO to transform Norfolk Southern into a safer, more profitable and sustainable railroad.



'Norfolk Southern, which has exceptional rail workers and the country's best customers, has suffered for years due to its Board's poor decisions with regard to the Company's leadership, safety priorities and strategy,' the investor group argued.



Currently, Norfolk Southern's stock is climbing 1.25 percent, to $255.18 on the New York Stock Exchange.



