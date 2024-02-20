Clarifai Hires Amith Nair as President and COO

Experience building world-class products to further reach of Clarifai's cutting edge enterprise AI platform

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a global leader in AI development and a pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, today announced that Amith Nair will join as President and COO, guiding enterprise customers through the shift from AI exploration to building AI faster and realizing meaningful value.

"We're thrilled to add Amith to our team and the timing is perfect," said Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Clarifai. "AI is here, now what? Companies are struggling to operationalize AI amid a lack of skills, duplicated efforts and lack of oversight. Clarifai was built to deliver and Amith will ensure we are best supporting developers and teams in running AI at scale in minutes, not months."

Nair brings decades of experience in providing world class products, both emerging and established, navigating market shifts and tying both back to delivering predictable operational efficiency. Prior to Clarifai, Nair served in senior leadership positions in product, operations and marketing strategy at Cohesity, HashiCorp and Microsoft.

"AI is top of mind for most enterprises and is increasingly becoming a differentiator and a competitive advantage. However, even some of the largest companies are yet to operationalize AI at scale while optimizing for speed, energy and cost. We make companies successful with AI and help them grow their ROI," said Nair. "With over a decade of enterprise-hardened experience and one million AI models, Clarifai is perfectly positioned to enable enterprises to operationalize AI, which is what the next phase is all about."

Founded in 2013, Clarifai's end-to-end platform eradicates those challenges and enables teams to improve efficiency, reduce costs and unlock value instantly. The U.S. government is one of many customers, proving that the product has been battle tested under extreme conditions with required precision.

"Adding Amith to Clarifai as COO is a game changer! His background in developer experience and deep infrastructure is perfect to further connect Clarifai with the modern AI developer," said Matt Murphy, partner at Menlo Ventures. "His impact will accelerate Clarifai's leadership in helping companies bring speed, efficiency and simplicity to their Generative AI initiatives."

Some of the world's best companies already build with Clarifai, including those at Humana, Lowe's and NVIDIA. Clarifai was recognized in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud AI Developer Services Report .

Clarifai simplifies how developers and teams create, share, and run AI at scale by providing companies with a cutting-edge platform to build enterprise AI faster, leveraging today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs) and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), data labeling, inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than one million AI models with more than 380,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

