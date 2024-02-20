The CE Shop LLC: Michelle White Named a RISMedia 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker

Michelle White joins an exclusive group of industry leaders who have made newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / The CE Shop is pleased to announce that Michelle White has been selected as a RISMedia 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker - a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers were selected in 2023 by its executive and editorial teams and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Luminaries and the annual Hall of Fame inductees.

"It's always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country and this year's group of 2024 Newsmakers is no exception. From the creativity and innovation being implemented through the shifting and challenging 2023 market, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, more than 300 of whom we are honoring on our seventh year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers," said John Featherston, Founder, CEO and Publisher of RISMedia.

"We are so proud every year to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of these finest industry professionals - the 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers - who went above and beyond in 2023 amid the challenges and opportunities of this evolving market. Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition," Featherston added.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading real estate education provider with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, appraisal, and professional development courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals nationwide, whether they're veterans in their industry or looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

About RISMedia

For more than 40 years, RISMedia has provided the residential real estate industry with news, trends and business development strategies through its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine; its leading website, RISMedia.com; its premium content channel, Premier; its award-winning Housecall blog; and its iconic networking and educational events, including RISMedia's virtual Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year; RISMedia's CEO Exchange; RISMedia's Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner; and RISMedia's Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. Through RISMedia's content programs - including ACE, a turn-key social media content system - real estate professionals share thousands of articles, infographics and videos each day created by RISMedia editors and contributors, helping them influence hundreds of thousands of consumers as they consider buying and/or selling a home. Visit RISMedia.com, RISMedia's Premier, and ACESocial for more information.

