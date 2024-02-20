OpenOcean, the Leading Dex Aggregator Backed by Multicoin, Launches on Solana

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenOcean, the leading DEX aggregator on 30+ chains, backed by Multicoin, Binance Labs, Kenetic, CMS and other top investors, is now established as the Meta-aggregator on Solana.

As Solana continues to generate excitement and witness a surge in ecosystem activity, more liquidity platforms expand to Solana is evident, and soon, the need for aggregation platforms to support Solana will become apparent. That's why OpenOcean expands its landscape to Solana.

OpenOcean integrated DEXs like Orca , Raydium , Meteora , and the aggregator Jupiter , with more to come. OpenOcean's launching on Solana provides enhanced and secure trading experiences for Solana users, along with a more efficient and streamlined development process for Solana's developers.

As a Meta-aggregator, OpenOcean helps traders to compare the price from supported dexs and Jupiter, and select the best route for swaps. Traders simply just connect the wallets on Solana, and choose the trader pair to start trading! The integration allows users to access deep liquidity and reduced slippage, resulting in seamless trading experience on Solana.

OpenOcean's API has been mass adopted by top-tier protocols: including wallets like MetaMask, DefiLlama, Rabby wallet and more. By using OpenOcean's powerful aggregation stack - API and SDK , developers, traders or protocols can use their API to perform many different tasks from quoting prices and creating wallets to swapping and balance transfers on Solana.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean is a leading DEX Aggregator, a cross-chain swap aggregator, and Web 3 middleware developer in the crypto space, offering a suite of tools across 30+ networks and 1000+ deep liquidity sources. OpenOcean is building a one-stop trading platform, to bring users the best swap return for decentralized crypto trading.

Website | Twitter

CONTACT: Guy.P, guy@openocean.finance

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openocean-the-leading-dex-aggregator-backed-by-multicoin-launches-on-solana-302066356.html