Hoverfly Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Established Executive Bruce Tuftie as Chief Strategy Officer

SANFORD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Hoverfly Technologies, Inc., the worldwide leader in tethered drones, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its leadership team, Mr. Bruce Tuftie, who has joined as Chief Strategy Officer.

Bruce Tuftie comes to Hoverfly with an impressive background in the aerospace industry, having most recently served as an independent consultant and Business Development representative for PCX AeroSystems. Prior to that, he held the position of Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at CAE USA Military Simulation & Training company from 2016 to 2021.

During his tenure at CAE USA, Bruce was instrumental in expanding the company's military sales and generating long-term revenue through innovative business initiatives. His leadership was crucial in developing, integrating, and executing strategic and tactical business development plans for the business unit.

Before joining CAE USA, Bruce served as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Pacific Contours Corporation in Anaheim, California. He also contributed as an independent advisor and program management consultant for DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and the USATRADOC (United States Army Training and Doctrine Command).

Bruce Tuftie brings a wealth of experience to Hoverfly Technologies, including his tenure as a former Special Operations Master Army Aviator and a Department of Defense Level III certified program manager. His military career saw him serve in various roles, including tours with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), the 82nd Airborne, the Ft. Eustis based Technology Applications Program Office, and the United States Special Operations Command.

He holds a baccalaureate from Northern Illinois University, a master's degree in business from the University of LaVerne, and has studied leadership at George Washington University and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

"We are excited to welcome Bruce Tuftie to Hoverfly Technologies as our Chief Strategy Officer," said Steve Walters, President and CEO at Hoverfly Technologies. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the aerospace industry will play a pivotal role in advancing Hoverfly's strategic initiatives and further solidifying our position as the global leader in tethered drone technology."

Bruce Tuftie's appointment marks a significant milestone for Hoverfly Technologies, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the rapidly evolving field of tethered drones.

