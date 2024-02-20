Soracom, Inc. ("the Company"), a global provider of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced that the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") has approved the initial listing of the Company's shares on the Growth Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The date of listing is scheduled to be March 26, 2024, and the Company's shares will be available for trading on the Exchange on and after that date.

Soracom was founded in 2015 with a mission to remove barriers to IoT expansion; drive innovation in connected businesses, services, and products; and develop a business and technology ecosystem that supports sustainable growth worldwide. Soracom joined the KDDI Group through M&A in August 2017, and in June 2021 announced a further capital alliance including Hitachi, Ltd., Nippon Gas Co., Ltd (NICIGAS), Sony Group Corporation, Sourcenext Corporation, SECOM CO., LTD. and World Innovation Lab (WiL). Soracom's founders, board, and employees would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the stakeholders who have supported us since our founding for their support and encouragement, most of all our customers and partners.

More than any other technology sector, IoT demonstrates what we can achieve through connection. Soracom will continue to pursue technology innovation and further business growth as a global IoT platform, accelerate innovation in connected services and products, and develop the business and technology partnerships that will build a better, more connected future.

This document is a press release to announce the approval of the initial listing of our shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments or any other similar activities in or outside Japan. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities for sale in the United States and nothing in this press release shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No public offering of the securities will take place in the United States.

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and enterprises, connecting more than 6 million IoT devices globally. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

