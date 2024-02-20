Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Kursgewinne werden Realität!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
20.02.2024 | 18:23
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DON'T NOD: INFORMATION ON 2023 REVENUE AND RESULTS

Paris, February 20, 2024 - DON'T NOD Entertainment, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games. announces its publication agenda for 2023 consolidated results. These publications will be an opportunity to review the news of the studio, its strategy, and its development prospects.

EventsDates
2023 revenueWednesday 27 March 2024 - after Euronext market closing
2023 consolidated resultsWednesday 17 April 2024 - after Euronext market closing
SFAF meetingThursday 18 April 2024 - 08:30 am

This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM and JusantTM , as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît GISBERT MORA
Deputy General Manager
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr

Amaury DUGAST
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZqeYJiXZ22blmlxl55taZSYmW5jlGOVm2mYm2NuZZmUZ59ix5til8bIZnFll2xt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84277-20022024_cp_dne_calendrier_communication_ra2023_vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.