Post Harvest Technologies: New President Announced for Facilities Management Group, LLC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Facilities Management Group, LLC (FMG), a Scottsdale, AZ, and Salinas, CA-based portfolio company of Post Harvest Technologies, Inc., will hand its reins to a new president.

Jim White, Chairman and CEO of Post Harvest Technologies, today announced that Howard Haynes has been named the new president of FMG.

"Our group of companies searches for the highest-level talent to lead our various operations in the agricultural cooling and cold storage space," said White. "We are delighted to welcome Howard to join us. His extensive executive management experience suggests he will successfully implement our strategic practices and achieve our short- and long-term goals."

A former Naval officer and Gulf War veteran, Haynes is a well-regarded expert in the construction industry, providing expert testimony on over 30 occasions. He holds an MBA from the US Naval Postgraduate School and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University, and is a registered Professional Engineer and former federal contracting officer.

Haynes has over 30 years of leadership and business management experience across a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, industrial, construction, transportation, healthcare, education, and national defense. He is particularly adept at facilities life cycle management, from inception through planning, design, construction, operations, maintenance, and repair.

"I'm thrilled to begin leading a visionary company in the post harvest supply chain and to use my skills and experiences for key initiatives and projects. From what I've already seen this is a very collaborative organization, and its quickly increasing productivity and earnings tells me it is a force to be reckoned with," said Haynes. "Besides the chance to learn about new processes, technologies, and systems in AgTech, I will conduct operational analyses to increase efficiency and optimize processes at FMG."

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with service locations in Salinas, CA, and Yuma, AZ, FMG services California, Arizona, and Texas and provides mission-critical facility management, contracting, distribution and operational consulting for operators in the agricultural cold storage industry.

FMG has four standalone divisions designed to address different verticals throughout the post harvest supply chain. The four divisions are 1) Construction, Maintenance, and Design-Build for temperature-controlled facilities, 2) Manufacturing/OEM for pre-cooling equipment, 3) Sales, Service, Parts and Leasing, and 4) Consulting division. In the Yuma location, FMG operates a manufacturing plant that produces state-of-the-art pre-cooling equipment. It also offers compliance and safety expertise based on its diverse chemical safety and ammonia system knowledge.

"We have an overall mission to be innovators and disruptors in the post harvest supply chain, and to achieve that mission we need the best talent within our workforce," White said. "Howard will have an immediate, positive impact on both our employees and our customers, and will enhance our ability to meet our primary goals of food safety, sustainability, and energy performance in all our operations."

Dr. Jim White is founder and CEO of PHT Investment Group LLC, as well as Chairman and CEO of Post Harvest Technologies, Inc. and Growers Ice Company, Inc. He is the bestselling author of five books, including Opportunity Investing: How to Revitalize Urban and Rural Communities with Opportunity Funds and Broken America: Ten Guiding Principles to Restore America. Throughout his career, he has bought, expanded, and sold 23 companies operating in 44 countries. He holds a B.S. in civil engineering, an MBA, and a doctorate in psychology and organizational behavior. He shares his insights and critical thinking skills in a webcast series, Healing America with Dr. Jim White, in which he explores the many issues and challenges faced by our nation - and how to fix them.

