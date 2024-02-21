Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3EP2C | ISIN: CA7459321039 | Ticker-Symbol: Y3K
Tradegate
19.02.24
19:15 Uhr
0,354 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2024 | 00:14
142 Leser
Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Issues Shares for Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR) & (FRA:Y3K) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company provides an update on the settlement of director fees accrued in 2023 (the "Fees") through the issuance of shares (the "Debt Shares"), as announced on February 1, 2024. The number of Debt Shares was adjusted in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") policies. The Company received final Exchange acceptance on February 13, 2024, to settle an aggregate of CAD$120,000 Fees through the issue of 285,715 Debt Shares valued at CAD$0.42 per Debt Share.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR. Pulsar's portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"
President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Thomas Abraham-James President,
CEO and Director Pulsar Helium Inc.
connect@pulsarhelium.com
+ 1 (604) 599-0310

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pulsar Helium Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

