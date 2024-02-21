Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Issues Shares for Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR) & (FRA:Y3K) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company provides an update on the settlement of director fees accrued in 2023 (the "Fees") through the issuance of shares (the "Debt Shares"), as announced on February 1, 2024. The number of Debt Shares was adjusted in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") policies. The Company received final Exchange acceptance on February 13, 2024, to settle an aggregate of CAD$120,000 Fees through the issue of 285,715 Debt Shares valued at CAD$0.42 per Debt Share.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR. Pulsar's portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

