

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) business, said that JetSMART has selected GTF engines to power an additional 35 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including nine A321XLR aircraft. Pratt & Whitney will also provide JetSMART with GTF engine maintenance through an EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement.



JetSMART, an ultra low-cost carrier, selected the GTF engine to power 70 A320neo family aircraft in June 2019. The airline also operates an additional 15 leased GTF powered A320neo family aircraft and a fleet of 11 A320ceo family aircraft powered by the V2500 engine.



