

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar appreciated to a 9-year high of 92.82 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 92.48.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to more than a 1-month high of 0.6191 and more than a 1-1/2-month high of 1.7472 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6167 and 1.7528, respectively.



The kiwi edged up to 1.0607 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0626.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 94.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback, 1.73 against the euro and 1.05 against the aussie.



