Rio Tinto announces that Simon McKeon will step down as a Non-Executive Director at the conclusion of the Rio Tinto Limited annual general meeting on 2 May 2024.

Over the course of 2023, we announced the appointments of five new Non-Executive Directors as we continue to refresh the composition of the Board. As part of that phased transition, Simon McKeon has agreed to step down as a Director at the conclusion of our annual general meetings in 2024, and will not therefore seek re-election by shareholders.

Rio Tinto Chair Dominic Barton said, "I am extremely grateful to Simon for his invaluable contribution. Having regard for his roles as Rio Tinto Limited's Senior Independent Director and the Designated Director for workforce engagement, Simon has taken a particular interest in Rio Tinto's revitalised approach to engagement with the broader Australian community as well as the company's cultural reset. On behalf of the Board, I wish him well for the future."

This announcement is made in fulfilment of the Company's obligation under UK LR 9.6.11.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

