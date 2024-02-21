Patrimoine & Commerce: 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS

DJ PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS 21-Feb-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE 2023 ANNUAL RESULTS Paris - February 21, 2024 At its meeting on February 20, 2024, the Patrimoine & Commerce Supervisory Board reviewed the Company's operations and approved the 2023 financial statements (1), prepared by Management. -- FFO per share growing by +5.2% at EUR 2.03/share -- Collection rate at 98% on rents and service charges -- Portfolio valuation of EUR 858m -- Dividend payment of EUR 1.35 per share, +3.8% vs. last year, implying a 7.7% yield on share price, as well as a 4.6% yield on NAV Key figures Key financials 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Var. % 12 months 12 months Gross Rental Income EUR 50.5m EUR 47.3m +6.7% Funds from operations EUR 30.7m EUR 29.3m +4.8% Group share of net profit EUR 29.0m EUR 47.8m (39.3%) Alternative Performance Measures 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Var. % Asset appraisal value (excluding transfer taxes) (2) EUR 858.3m EUR 841.3m +2.0% Capitalization rate (3) 7.3% 7.0% n.a. LTV ratio (4) 43.9% 44.0% n.a. NAV (excluding transfer taxes - EUR/share) 29.1 EUR 28.5 EUR +2.2% NAV (excluding transfer taxes) EUR 439.2m EUR 431.2m +1.8%

Eric Duval, Managing Director and Founder of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: « This year again, the Company's results are solid, despite the persistence of a complex economic context marked by a general decline in the entire real estate investment sector (including commercial real estate). Less affected than other commercial real estate segments, the retail park remains a safe haven market with solid fundamentals (low vacancy rate, affordable rents). We are continuing our objective of proactive portfolio management with the sale of non-strategic assets, the strengthening of the rental mix around growing verticals (discount, catering, leisure, food), the development and valorization of our existing assets. We remain attentive to opportunities to acquire relevant retail properties. In line with our profit distribution policy, and driven by our confidence in pursuing sustainable growth, we will propose the distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.35 per share, up +3.8% compared to last year. »

Operational performance

Patrimoine & Commerce had a sustained leasing activity and signed 58 leases (of which 26 renewals). The financial occupancy rate is increasing and stands at 94.7% (5) on the portfolio. The collection rate on rents and service charges invoiced in 2023 stands at 98%.

FFO increasing by +4.8%

In 2023, Patrimoine & Commerce continued to deliver a solid financial performance.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, Patrimoine & Commerce reported consolidated gross rental income of EUR 50.5m, against EUR 47.3m for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022:

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Var. % Like-for-like 44.4 42.6 +4.2% Acquisitions 4.4 2.8 n.a Disposals 0.0 1.4 n.a Properties under restructuring 1.7 0.5 n.a Gross rental income 50.5 47.3 +6.7%

The increase of gross rental income is mainly explained by (i) the effect of the acquisitions and disposals made in 2022 and 2023 (ii) the delivery of restructuring operations on a property in Martinique in 2022 as well as the delivery of the restructuring works in La Ville-du-Bois in 2023 and (iii) the like-for-like increase, driven by contractual indexation (4.2% in average on the period) and the decrease in the amortization of rent free periods.

Net rental income stands at 92% of gross rental income, mainly composed of unrecovered rental expenses and provisions for credit losses:

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Var. % Gross rental income 50.5 47.3 +6.7% Entry fees (0.0) 0.0 n.a. Gross rental revenue 50.5 47.4 +6.6% Unrecovered rental expenses (3.5) (2.7) n.a. Other building expenses (0.3) (0.6) n.a. Net rental income 46.7 44.2 +5.6%

Operating expenses and other revenues remained under control at EUR 5.1m (vs. EUR 5.0m in 2022).

Net cost of debt amounted to EUR 10.8m in 2023, an increase of +13,3% compared to last year, driven by the tightening of financing conditions. The Company continues to benefit from the hedging of its debt portfolio, with 76% of the debt either at fixed rate or at hedged variable rate. The average interest rate on debt is 2.76% for the 12 months ending December 31, 2023 (versus 2.07% in 2022).

Recurring net result (FFO) amounted to EUR 30.7m in 2023, compared to EUR 29.3m in 2022:

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Var. % Restated current operational result 41.6 39.2 +6.1% Restated net cost of debt (10.8) (9.5) +13.3% Current taxes (0.1) (0.4) n.a. Funds from operations (FFO) (6) 30.7 29.3 +4.8% Diluted FFO per share 2.03 1.93 +5.2%

Including the fair value adjustment of the portfolio (+EUR 0.2m), the share of the result of companies accounted for using the equity method (-EUR 1.1m), other non-recurring revenues and charges (-EUR 0.5m), and the contribution of hedging strategies on debt (-EUR 1.2m), net profit amounted to EUR 28.2m for the fiscal year 2023 and EUR 29.0m in group share.

Decrease of the LTV ratio and increase of the NAV per share at EUR 29.1 (+2.2%)

The Group consolidated net debt of EUR 369.2m as of December 31, 2023, implies a Loan-to-Value ratio of 43.9%, leaving a significant investment capacity compared to the target of 50% set by Patrimoine & Commerce.

in millions of euros - 12 months 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 Net Debt 369.2 360.9 (-) other lease liabilities (0.6) (0.6) (-) financial instruments 1.0 2.2 Restated Net debt 369.6 362.4 Property valuation (excl. Transfer taxes) 842.8 823.9 Loan To Value ratio 43.9% 44.0%

Net asset value per share amounted to EUR 29.12 (EUR 439.2m) in 2023, an increase of +2.2% versus 2022.

in millions of euros 31/12/2023 31/12/2022 NAV, excl. Transfer taxes 439.2 431.2 NAV per share, excl. Transfer taxes (in euros) 29.12 28.48 Number of shares (excl. Treasury shares) 15 085 647 15 144 241

Development and optimization of the portfolio

As of December 31, 2023, the portfolio valuation (excluding transfer taxes and including properties accounted for using the equity method), reached EUR 858.3m, increasing by +2.0% compared to 2022. The capitalization rate of the properties in operation stands at 7.3%.

in millions of euros Variation Net balance as of January 1, 2023 841.3 Acquisitions 19.4 Disposals (2.6) Fair value impact 0.2 Net balance as of December 31, 2023 858.3

Over 2023, Patrimoine & Commerce continued its development through the acquisition, in April 2023, of a retail park of 7 500 sqm in Saint-Parres-aux-Tertres (Grand Est). The Company also continued its investments through the delivery of restructuring works in La Ville-du-Bois, a new building in Wittenheim as well as the delivery of two commercial units in Lexy. Those investments totalled EUR 19.4m in 2023.

Patrimoine & Commerce also completed the disposal of several assets in Vandoeuvre (Grand Est) and Salon-de-Provence (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur), and an building plot in Lempdes (Auvergne- Rhône-Alpes), for a total consideration of EUR 2.6m, in line with external appraisers' valuations.

Dividend payment of EUR 1.35 per share

The distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.35 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Patrimoine & Commerce. The proposed dividend is increasing by +3.8% compared to last year and implies a 4.6% yield on net asset value per share as of December 31, 2023, and of 7.7% on the stock price (7).

Agenda

April 12, 2024 First-Quarter 2024 activity

June 13, 2024 Annual General Meeting

July 24, 2024 First-Half 2024 results

October 11, 2024 Third-Quarter 2024 activity

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 528,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Notes: 1 The consolidated financial statements have been subject to audit procedures. The Statutory Auditors' report is to be issued shortly

2 Incl. Group share of Cherbourg and Studio Prod and assets held for sale.

3 Based on annualized rents (or market rental value for vacant spaces) and on property valuation excl. transfer taxes

4 Adjusted for hedging instruments

5 Excluding strategic vacancy

