

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Public sector finances data from the UK is the only major economic data due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance for January. The budget deficit is forecast to widen to GBP 18.4 billion from GBP 6.85 billion in December.



At 3.00 am ET, Switzerland's M3 money supply is due.



At 5.00 am ET, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel attends the Cabinet meeting on the Annual Economic Report.



At 5.25 am ET, European Central Bank board member douard Fernandez-Bollo speaks at an event organized in association with the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU in Ghent, Belgium.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation British Industry publishes Industrial Trends Survey results. The balance is forecast to improve to -27 percent in February from -30 percent in January.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken