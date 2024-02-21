Air Dehumidifier Market to Reach $5.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Expanding urbanization intensifies the demand for air dehumidifiers as highly populated urban areas witness a surge in construction activities, resulting in a higher prevalence of airtight buildings. These structures combined with limited ventilation, elevate indoor humidity levels, fostering the need for dehumidifiers. As urban populations witness growth, the market experiences increased demand for these devices, which are essential for maintaining optimal humidity levels and ensuring comfortable, healthy living conditions in urban residences and commercial spaces.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Air Dehumidifier Market by Type (Mobile Dehumidifier, Mini Dehumidifier, and Fixed Dehumidifier), Capacity (Small Capacity, Medium Capacity, and Large Capacity), Price Range (High Range, Mid-Range, and Low Range), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Sales Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.". According to the report, The global air dehumidifier market was valued at $2.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $5.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Growing health concerns drive the demand for air dehumidifiers as consumers recognize the link between high humidity levels and health issues such as allergies and respiratory problems. Dehumidifiers mitigate mold and dust mites, allergens that thrive in humid conditions, thus promoting healthier indoor environments. The increased awareness of these health benefits fuels the demand for the air dehumidifier market as individuals seek solutions to enhance air quality, reduce the risk of respiratory ailments, and create safer living and working spaces.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $5.2 billion CAGR 6.4 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Type and region Drivers Climate Change Impact and Health Awareness Industrial Processes and Rapid Urbanization Opportunities Technological Advancements and Government Initiatives Restraints High initial and operating costs High Energy Consumption

The fixed dehumidifier segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the fixed dehumidifier segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global air dehumidifier market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Fixed dehumidifier advanced systems offer remote monitoring, control, and data analytics, allowing for more efficient and precise humidity management. However, the mini dehumidifier segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. The market for mini dehumidifiers is witnessing innovations in design, with sleek and aesthetically pleasing models becoming more prevalent.

The large capacity segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By capacity, the large capacity segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global air dehumidifier market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The air dehumidifier market is witnessing a trend toward larger capacity units, catering to the demand for efficient moisture control in larger spaces such as commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and expansive residential areas. However, the small capacity segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. In the air dehumidifier market, there is a growing demand for the small capacity units that offer enhanced efficiency and energy savings.

The high range segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By price range, the high range segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global air dehumidifier market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Manufacturers focus on incorporating eco-friendly refrigerants, energy-efficient technologies, and smart sensors for optimized performance. However, the online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. The convenience of online shopping, coupled with easy comparison shopping and access to user reviews, makes online platforms a preferred choice for consumers.

The industrial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global air dehumidifier market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These powerful units prevent condensation, protect equipment, and maintain optimal conditions for processes. However, the residential segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. In the low-range segment, there's a growing trend toward compact designs with energy-efficient features.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By sales channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global air dehumidifier market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The in-person product evaluation and the ability to receive personalized consultation from knowledgeable sales associates contribute to the appeal of offline retail outlets. However, the low-range segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. In residential applications, there is a growing preference toward integration of smart technologies such as Wi-Fi-enabled devices in air dehumidifiers.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the air dehumidifier market revenue. In North America, the air dehumidifier market is experiencing notable trends shaped by factors such as increasing concerns about health and well-being, climate variations, and advancements in technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. There is a growing preference for smart dehumidifiers equipped with advanced sensors and connectivity features, enabling users to control and monitor humidity remotely.

Leading Market Players: -

Electrolux AB

Whirlpool Corporation

De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

LG Electronics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Munters Group AB

Condair Group AG

Sharp Corporation

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global air dehumidifier market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

