

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK), a German health care company, on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth-quarter. However, the company's revenue remained almost unchanged from previous year.



For the fourth-quarter, the Group recorded a net loss of 614 million euros, compared with a profit of 255 million euros for the same period last year, mainly due to results from the valuation effect of Fresenius Medical Care to the tune of 521 million euros.



Excluding items, earnings stood at 397 million euros as against previous year's 445 million euros, reflecting rising interest expenses and a higher tax rate.



Net income from deconsolidated Fresenius Medical Care operations before special items remained unchanged at 83 million euros from previous year's 83 million euros.



Tax rate before special items was up 36.4 percent from last year's 23.2 percent. The higher tax rate is mainly due to the closing of tax audit procedures as well as a valuation adjustment of a deferred tax asset in Germany.



Net interest before special items increased to negative 118 million euros from negative 80 million euros last year, mainly due to financing activities in a higher interest rate environment.



EBIT before special items increased to 634 million euros from 559 million euros last year, as a result of by the good earnings development at the Operating Companies and the progress of the operational turnaround at Fresenius Vamed.



Revenue remained nearly unchanged at 5.678 billion euros, compared with 5.670 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, Fresenius expects organic revenue growth of 3 percent to 6 percent with a constant currency EBIT growth of 4 percent to 8 percent.



