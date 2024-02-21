Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
Dow Jones News
21.02.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
21 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 20 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           120,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.472     GBP1.256 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.458     GBP1.252 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.464403    GBP1.253356

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,441,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
444       1.472         XDUB      08:09:52      00068928468TRLO0 
1750       1.472         XDUB      08:09:52      00068928467TRLO0 
8725       1.466         XDUB      08:18:50      00068928732TRLO0 
1750       1.464         XDUB      10:22:37      00068932537TRLO0 
1920       1.464         XDUB      10:22:37      00068932536TRLO0 
1750       1.464         XDUB      10:22:37      00068932538TRLO0 
1750       1.464         XDUB      10:29:12      00068932785TRLO0 
1400       1.464         XDUB      10:29:12      00068932784TRLO0 
1750       1.464         XDUB      10:29:12      00068932786TRLO0 
3142       1.464         XDUB      11:03:40      00068933590TRLO0 
6724       1.464         XDUB      11:03:40      00068933589TRLO0 
2228       1.464         XDUB      11:03:40      00068933588TRLO0 
1750       1.462         XDUB      11:03:40      00068933587TRLO0 
8635       1.460         XDUB      11:45:49      00068934310TRLO0 
2313       1.460         XDUB      13:24:41      00068936127TRLO0 
1900       1.460         XDUB      13:24:41      00068936126TRLO0 
4800       1.460         XDUB      13:24:41      00068936125TRLO0 
2731       1.458         XDUB      13:37:00      00068936374TRLO0 
1954       1.458         XDUB      13:37:00      00068936373TRLO0 
3142       1.458         XDUB      13:37:00      00068936372TRLO0 
777       1.460         XDUB      14:28:23      00068937851TRLO0 
5994       1.466         XDUB      14:33:20      00068938201TRLO0 
1235       1.466         XDUB      14:33:20      00068938200TRLO0 
1750       1.462         XDUB      14:33:20      00068938202TRLO0 
853       1.462         XDUB      14:33:20      00068938203TRLO0 
145       1.462         XDUB      14:33:20      00068938204TRLO0 
5513       1.468         XDUB      15:00:55      00068939328TRLO0 
7450       1.468         XDUB      15:01:15      00068939334TRLO0 
7450       1.468         XDUB      15:01:35      00068939342TRLO0 
619       1.464         XDUB      15:14:19      00068939767TRLO0 
1697       1.464         XDUB      15:14:19      00068939766TRLO0 
1900       1.464         XDUB      15:14:19      00068939765TRLO0 
1588       1.464         XDUB      15:14:19      00068939764TRLO0 
1900       1.464         XDUB      15:14:19      00068939763TRLO0 
1750       1.466         XDUB      15:14:19      00068939769TRLO0 
1426       1.466         XDUB      15:14:19      00068939768TRLO0 
7246       1.464         XDUB      15:35:23      00068940635TRLO0 
5325       1.468         XDUB      15:55:25      00068941404TRLO0 
4824       1.468         XDUB      15:55:25      00068941405TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6392       125.40        XLON      08:18:50      00068928733TRLO0 
2764       125.40        XLON      08:18:50      00068928734TRLO0 
7444       125.20        XLON      11:45:49      00068934309TRLO0 
490       125.20        XLON      13:24:41      00068936124TRLO0 
1900       125.20        XLON      13:24:41      00068936123TRLO0 
1900       125.20        XLON      13:24:41      00068936122TRLO0 
561       125.20        XLON      13:24:41      00068936121TRLO0 
989       125.20        XLON      13:24:41      00068936120TRLO0 
1854       125.20        XLON      13:24:41      00068936119TRLO0 
9712       125.40        XLON      13:36:13      00068936356TRLO0 
1490       125.20        XLON      14:19:23      00068937490TRLO0 
6724       125.20        XLON      14:19:23      00068937489TRLO0 
6724       125.20        XLON      14:28:48      00068937857TRLO0 
1139       125.60        XLON      14:39:03      00068938448TRLO0 
8000       125.60        XLON      14:39:03      00068938449TRLO0 
13        125.60        XLON      14:39:03      00068938450TRLO0 
5106       125.60        XLON      15:01:03      00068939329TRLO0 
3433       125.60        XLON      15:01:03      00068939330TRLO0 
8438       125.20        XLON      15:35:23      00068940634TRLO0 
4927       125.20        XLON      15:49:17      00068941062TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  304929 
EQS News ID:  1841415 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1841415&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
