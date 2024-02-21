DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20 February 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.472 GBP1.256 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.458 GBP1.252 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.464403 GBP1.253356

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,441,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 444 1.472 XDUB 08:09:52 00068928468TRLO0 1750 1.472 XDUB 08:09:52 00068928467TRLO0 8725 1.466 XDUB 08:18:50 00068928732TRLO0 1750 1.464 XDUB 10:22:37 00068932537TRLO0 1920 1.464 XDUB 10:22:37 00068932536TRLO0 1750 1.464 XDUB 10:22:37 00068932538TRLO0 1750 1.464 XDUB 10:29:12 00068932785TRLO0 1400 1.464 XDUB 10:29:12 00068932784TRLO0 1750 1.464 XDUB 10:29:12 00068932786TRLO0 3142 1.464 XDUB 11:03:40 00068933590TRLO0 6724 1.464 XDUB 11:03:40 00068933589TRLO0 2228 1.464 XDUB 11:03:40 00068933588TRLO0 1750 1.462 XDUB 11:03:40 00068933587TRLO0 8635 1.460 XDUB 11:45:49 00068934310TRLO0 2313 1.460 XDUB 13:24:41 00068936127TRLO0 1900 1.460 XDUB 13:24:41 00068936126TRLO0 4800 1.460 XDUB 13:24:41 00068936125TRLO0 2731 1.458 XDUB 13:37:00 00068936374TRLO0 1954 1.458 XDUB 13:37:00 00068936373TRLO0 3142 1.458 XDUB 13:37:00 00068936372TRLO0 777 1.460 XDUB 14:28:23 00068937851TRLO0 5994 1.466 XDUB 14:33:20 00068938201TRLO0 1235 1.466 XDUB 14:33:20 00068938200TRLO0 1750 1.462 XDUB 14:33:20 00068938202TRLO0 853 1.462 XDUB 14:33:20 00068938203TRLO0 145 1.462 XDUB 14:33:20 00068938204TRLO0 5513 1.468 XDUB 15:00:55 00068939328TRLO0 7450 1.468 XDUB 15:01:15 00068939334TRLO0 7450 1.468 XDUB 15:01:35 00068939342TRLO0 619 1.464 XDUB 15:14:19 00068939767TRLO0 1697 1.464 XDUB 15:14:19 00068939766TRLO0 1900 1.464 XDUB 15:14:19 00068939765TRLO0 1588 1.464 XDUB 15:14:19 00068939764TRLO0 1900 1.464 XDUB 15:14:19 00068939763TRLO0 1750 1.466 XDUB 15:14:19 00068939769TRLO0 1426 1.466 XDUB 15:14:19 00068939768TRLO0 7246 1.464 XDUB 15:35:23 00068940635TRLO0 5325 1.468 XDUB 15:55:25 00068941404TRLO0 4824 1.468 XDUB 15:55:25 00068941405TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6392 125.40 XLON 08:18:50 00068928733TRLO0 2764 125.40 XLON 08:18:50 00068928734TRLO0 7444 125.20 XLON 11:45:49 00068934309TRLO0 490 125.20 XLON 13:24:41 00068936124TRLO0 1900 125.20 XLON 13:24:41 00068936123TRLO0 1900 125.20 XLON 13:24:41 00068936122TRLO0 561 125.20 XLON 13:24:41 00068936121TRLO0 989 125.20 XLON 13:24:41 00068936120TRLO0 1854 125.20 XLON 13:24:41 00068936119TRLO0 9712 125.40 XLON 13:36:13 00068936356TRLO0 1490 125.20 XLON 14:19:23 00068937490TRLO0 6724 125.20 XLON 14:19:23 00068937489TRLO0 6724 125.20 XLON 14:28:48 00068937857TRLO0 1139 125.60 XLON 14:39:03 00068938448TRLO0 8000 125.60 XLON 14:39:03 00068938449TRLO0 13 125.60 XLON 14:39:03 00068938450TRLO0 5106 125.60 XLON 15:01:03 00068939329TRLO0 3433 125.60 XLON 15:01:03 00068939330TRLO0 8438 125.20 XLON 15:35:23 00068940634TRLO0 4927 125.20 XLON 15:49:17 00068941062TRLO0

