Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
ROCTOOL
WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167
Frankfurt
21.02.24
08:08 Uhr
1,695 Euro
-0,005
-0,29 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
21.02.2024 | 08:31
ROCTOOL: Issue of 1,049,290 new shares in connection with the early redemption of ORNAN 2021

DJ ROCTOOL: Issue of 1,049,290 new shares in connection with the early redemption of ORNAN 2021 

ROCTOOL 
ROCTOOL: Issue of 1,049,290 new shares in connection with the early redemption of ORNAN 2021 
21-Feb-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, 21st of February 2024, 8am CET 
 
 
Issue of 1,049,290 new shares in connection with the 
early redemption of ORNAN 2021 
 
 
Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and 
composites, announces the issue of 1,049,290 new shares following the early redemption of all the ORNAN 2021 bonds. 
 
On February 20, 2024, Roctool's Board of Directors noted the issue of 1,049,290 new shares, each with a par value of 
twenty (20) cents (the "New Shares"), following early redemption of the 636,950 ORNAN 2021 bonds outstanding at 
February 15, 2024. 
 
Settlement of the New Shares will take place on February 23, 2024. will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth on 
the same date and will be listed on the same line as existing Roctool shares (Euronext Growth FR0010523167 - ALROC). 
 
The company's share capital is now made up of 6,731,186 shares, each with a par value of twenty (20) cents each. 
 
 
Next publication: annual results in April 2024 
 
Contact press / Investor relations 
Aelyon advisors 
Valentine Boivin 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
roctool@aelyonadvisors.com 
 
 
 
 
 
About Roctool: Roctool, specializes in rapid heat and cool technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. 
The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer 
products, renewable energy, beauty packaging and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology, working with 
plastic and composite including recycled materials. Roctool offers Engineering services, induction generators, tooling 
hardware and on-site support to manufacturers around the globe. Roctool technologies are well known for removing 
secondary operations which enable manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced, as well as their 
environmental impact. Headquarters are found in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France), Roctool is present in the USA, China, Japan 
and Germany. 
For more information: www.roctool.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 20240221_PR_Roctool_Conversion_ORNAN_new_shares 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1841323 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1841323 21-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1841323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
