NKT A/S Annual Report 2023: 36% organic growth and record-high operational EBITDA

NKT CEO Claes Westerlind, on 2023 performance:

- 2023 was a successful year for NKT with organic revenue growth of 36% and the highest annual operational EBITDA in company history. Demand for high-voltage power cable systems was unprecedented during the year. This led to a record order intake bringing our high-voltage order backlog to EUR 10.8bn and the launch of an approximately EUR 1bn investment program. We enter 2024 with a robust financial position that forms the foundation for further improvement of financial performance.

Financial highlights

EURm Q4 2023 Q4 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 536* 389* 1,927* 1,447* Organic growth 40% 35% 36% 15% Operational EBITDA 63.2 39.7 254.6 154.5 Operational EBITDA margin 11.8%* 10.2%* 13.2%* 10.7%*

* Std. metal prices

2024 financial outlook

Revenue (in std. metal prices) is expected to be approx. EUR 2.21-2.36bn and the operational EBITDA is expected to be approx. EUR 285-335m.

The financial outlook is based on several assumptions including:

Satisfactory execution and development of high-voltage investments and projects without major disruptions

Stable market conditions in Applications

Normalized offshore power cable repair activity

Stable development of the global economy

Stable supply chain with limited disruptions and access to the required labour, materials and services

Stable development in foreign currency and metal prices

High growth in revenues and operational EBITDA driven by Solutions and Applications

In 2023, NKT achieved revenues (in std. metal prices) of EUR 1,927m, equalling organic revenue growth of 36% compared to 2022, which was driven by further growth in Solutions and Applications. Increased revenues and efficiency initiatives led to the highest annual operational EBITDA in company history. NKT's net result from continuing operations for 2023 amounted to EUR 118.7m, an increase of EUR 63.6m from 2022. Furthermore, free cash flow increased, driven by a larger positive EBITDA contribution and improved working capital position. This more than offset a higher investment level.

In Solutions, NKT posted organic growth of 59%. This was driven by satisfactory execution of orders awarded in recent years covering several power cable solutions; as well as a previous capacity expansion investment program that contributed to financial performance. Higher revenues and a continued focus on profitability saw operational EBITDA increase to a new high of EUR 182m in 2023 from EUR 106m in 2022.

NKT achieved a record-high annual order intake of EUR 7bn in 2023 driven by project awards across Europe, primarily based on DC technology. In May 2023, NKT launched the largest investment program in company history, which will see investments of approx. EUR 1bn to increase capacity and capabilities when assets gradually become operational from 2027. Exiting 2023 with a high-voltage order backlog of EUR 10.8bn, Solutions will continue to focus on execution, and is well positioned to meet demand for high-voltage power cable systems.

In 2023, Applications improved its financial performance, posting 15% organic growth in revenues and an operational EBITDA that more than doubled compared to 2022. Profitability continued to strengthen, driven by demand for power grid and renewable energy technology, as well as previously launched efficiency initiatives. Applications concluded 2023 with an operational EBITDA margin of 9.2%, compared to 5.2% in 2022.

In Service & Accessories, the organic growth was -2% in 2023. The development reflected limited offshore repair work within the Service business, but positive developments within Accessories. As a result, operational EBITDA decreased to EUR 18.6m in 2023 from EUR 25.7m in 2022.

NKT demonstrated continued commitment to sustainability

In 2023, NKT continued to execute on its sustainability strategy, including the roadmaps aligned with the corporate decarbonization targets for 2030, which were approved and validated by the Science Based Target initiative in September 2023. NKT is progressing as expected and continues to advance towards its commitments of increasing the positive impacts of its products and solutions, minimizing environmental impacts, strengthening diversity and inclusion, and fostering an inclusive corporate culture.

