

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in Denmark improved for the second month in a row in February to its highest level since early 2022 as households' assessment of the current economic situation and their expectations over the financial situation in the next 12 months brightened, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -7.4 from -8.4 percent in January, reflecting the lessening pessimism among Danish households.



The latest reading was the strongest since February 2022, the statistical office said.



The survey also showed that consumers continued to postpone big purchases and they expect unemployment to increase in a year's time.



