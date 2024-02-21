

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Wednesday said it will start to buy back 1 billion pounds of shares today, that was announced on February 20



The company will repurchase shares for 25 pence a piece, until no later than November 20, 2024.



J.P. Morgan Securities plc has agreed to conduct the buyback on the company's behalf.



Shares purchased under the buyback will be cancelled to reduce the share capital, Barclays said in a statement.



