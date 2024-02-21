Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 21
[21.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE00BN4GXL63
19,343,600.00
EUR
0
176,728,781.16
9.1363
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
928,318.04
92.095
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE00BMDWWS85
61,192.00
USD
0
6,693,419.37
109.3839
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE00BN0T9H70
41,439.00
GBP
0
4,423,287.74
106.7421
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE00BKX90X67
49,911.00
EUR
0
5,135,435.04
102.8918
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE00BKX90W50
27,839.00
CHF
0
2,664,564.14
95.7134
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE000V6NHO66
6,037,618.00
EUR
0
58,618,918.22
9.7089
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE000L1I4R94
62,090.00
USD
0
641,325.35
10.329
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE000LJG9WK1
686,740.00
GBP
0
6,970,607.50
10.1503
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE000JL9SV51
836,570.00
USD
0
8,709,384.91
10.4108
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE000BQ3SE47
5,120,550.00
SEK
0
528,704,340.13
103.2515
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
82,783.07
10.348
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE000LH4DDC2
66,650.00
EUR
0
682,392.90
10.2385
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE000WXLHR76
2,092,000.00
EUR
0
21,259,321.38
10.1622
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE000P7C7930
25,990.00
GBP
0
264,366.26
10.1718
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
20.02.24
IE000061JZE2
60,000.00
USD
0
608,517.95
10.142