Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc (FEDG LN) Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.5457 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 818164 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN Sequence No.: 304969 EQS News ID: 1841621 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 21, 2024 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)