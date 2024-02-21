DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.7238 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17591009 CODE: AASU LN ISIN: LU1681044563 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU LN Sequence No.: 305042 EQS News ID: 1841769 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 21, 2024 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)