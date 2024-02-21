

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 9-year low of 93.00 against the NZ dollar and nearly a 3-month low of 162.38 against the euro, from early highs of 92.47 and 162.09, respectively.



The yen slipped to 189.67 against the pound and 170.50 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 189.28 and 170.04, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 150.20, 98.59 and 111.10 from early highs of 149.85, 98.25 and 110.88, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 94.00 against the kiwi, 164.00 against the euro, 191.00 against the pound, 172.00 against the franc, 152.00 against the greenback, 99.00 against the aussie and 112.00 against the loonie.



