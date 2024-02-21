Arcade1Up X Oreo is the most delicious pairing yet

Run don't waka waka to your closest store to play to win the limited edition cabinet from Arcade1Up

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A pairing more natural than cookies and milk, Arcade1Up is delighted to announce its participation in the new Oreo x Pac-Man collaboration. Get ready to bring the best of after-school nostalgia together through sweet treats and games.

For a limited time only, Oreo snackers can team up with their favourite yellow companion to out run Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde on their smartphone, and be in with a chance of winning incredible themed prizes, including a full-sized limited edition Pac-Man arcade cabinet designed by Arcade1Up.

This full-sized cabinet features one-of-a-kind Oreo-themed Pac-Man art and contains 14 games including Pac-Man, combining the snack and one of the world's most recognisable games in the tastiest way. A crisp 17" LCD brings the classic visual details to life, and the integrated dual speakers produce the iconic sounds that bring the game to life. A real-feel joystick and buttons let players navigate the maze, gobble up Pac-Pellets, and dodge ghosts while leaving a hand free to indulge in the world's favourite cookie.

With only one of these special cabinets up for grabs, it's time to get munching those cookies, both the Oreo kind and Pac-Man's favourite pellet treats, and get entering for the chance to call this one-off arcade cabinet your own.

"We are excited to share our participation in this collaboration between Oreo and Pac-Man. Our mission is to bring people together through gaming, and what better way to bring people to the table than with two of the most iconic after-school heroes," said David McIntosh, Head of Brand and Communications, Arcade1Up.

Encouraging people to chase playfulness, Oreo and Pac-Man have teamed up and released new Pac-Man-themed Oreos, with each packet of the classic snack featuring iconic images from the favourite title and access to a playable game. Those who purchase Oreo packs will be able to access Pac-Man directly on their smartphone thanks to the packet's scannable cookies.

About Tastemakers LLC | Arcade1Up: It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include NFL Blitz Legends, NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION, Golden Tee 3D, Terminator 2, Tron, Street Fighter, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN, Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Killer Instinct, Dragon's Lair, Ridge Racer, Golden Axe, Simpsons, Big Buck Hunter®, and others. Arcade1Up's digital board game, The Infinity Game Table and the portable, Infinity Game Board. Arcade1Up allows people to play in the comfort of their homes, with an authentic retro arcade experience, and Wi-Fi for online play, at an accessible price. Check out Arcade1Up.com , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , and YouTube .

