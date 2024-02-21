DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UHYC LN) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.9494 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1311781 CODE: UHYC LN ISIN: LU1435356065 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356065 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYC LN Sequence No.: 305187 EQS News ID: 1842107 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1842107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2024 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)