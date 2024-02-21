

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded lower on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session as investors weighed signs of tighter supplies against a still-shaky demand outlook.



Investors also awaited key PMI data and U.S. inventory reports for hints on the outlook for demand.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.4 percent to $81.98 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.4 percent at $76.72.



Middle East tensions persist, helping limit the downfall in oil prices. Supply concerns lingered, with Houthi rebels saying ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea are their latest maritime targets.



The U.S. conducted what it called self-defense strikes on five targets in the Houthi-controlled area of Yemen after the Houthis employed an unmanned submarine for the first time since attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden began.



Meanwhile, the United States has vetoed a draft UN security council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the third time, arguing that it would undermine negotiations over a hostage deal.



