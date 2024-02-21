

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday while the dollar steadied ahead of the release of the Fed minutes later in the day.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $2,028.18 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,039.20.



Bond yields declined and the dollar fell from recent highs ahead of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting later in the day that might offer additional clues on when the U.S. central bank will start to cut interest rates.



Also, Fed officials Raphael Bostic and Michelle Bowman are set to speak later in the day.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates just an 8.5 percent chance the Federal Reserve will lower rates by a quarter point in March, while the chances of a quarter point rate cut in early May have fallen to 33.8 percent.



'The immediate price boost from a Fed driven 100 basis point decline in U.S. 2-year rates is the largest for metals, especially copper, gold and oil,' Goldman Sachs said in a Feb. 20 note.



