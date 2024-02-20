Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
9,80010,10012:04
PR Newswire
20.02.2024 | 23:41
46 Leser
Telefônica Brasil S.A.: 4Q23 and 2023 Results

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 4Q23 and 2023.

Net Income expands by +23.1% YoY in 2023, led by real top-line growth

R$ million

4Q23

4Q22

% Y-o-Y

2023

2022

% Y-o-Y








Net Operating Revenue

13,535

12,659

6.9

52,100

48,041

8.4

Core Revenue

12,790

11,771

8.7

48,910

44,151

10.8

Mobile Revenue

9,643

8,899

8.4

36,669

33,070

10.9

Fixed core revenue

3,146

2,872

9.5

12,241

11,081

10.5

Non-core Revenue

745

888

(16.1)

3,190

3,890

(18.0)

Total Costs

(7,783)

(7,425)

4.8

(30,782)

(28,760)

7.0

EBITDA

5,752

5,234

9.9

21,318

19,282

10.6

EBITDA Margin

42.5 %

41.3 %

1.1 p.p.

40.9 %

40.1 %

0.8 p.p.

EBITDA After Leases (AL)

4,461

4,110

8.5

16,572

14,940

10.9

EBITDA AL Margin

33.0 %

32.5 %

0.5 p.p.

31.8 %

31.1 %

0.7 p.p.

Net Income attributed to Telefônica Brasil

1,601

1,126

42.1

5,029

4,085

23.1

Earnings per Share (EPS)

0.97

0.68

42.8

3.03

2.44

24.0








CAPEX ex-IFRS 16

2,295

2,489

(7.8)

8,960

9,530

(6.0)

Operating Cash Flow (OpCF)

3,457

2,746

25.9

12,358

9,752

26.7

OpCF Margin

25.5 %

21.7 %

3.9 p.p.

23.7 %

20.3 %

3.4 p.p.

Operating Cash Flow After Leases (OpCF AL)

2,167

1,622

33.6

7,612

5,410

40.7

OpCF AL Margin

16.0 %

12.8 %

3.2 p.p.

14.6 %

11.3 %

3.4 p.p.

Free Cash Flow

592

816

(27.5)

8,148

7,289

11.8








Total Subscribers (Thousand)

113,001

112,330

0.6

113,001

112,330

0.6

Net revenue grew +6.9% YoY led by the increase in Mobile Service Revenue (MSR) (+8.7 YoY), that was driven by Postpaid Revenue (+11.3% YoY), which was positively impacted by the customer base increase, lowest historical churn level, at 0.97% per month, and highest ARPU in the last 4 years, R$51.3 (+8.1% YoY).

Fixed revenue maintained its positive performance, increasing +3.5% YoY, driven by FTTH revenues (+16.5% YoY) and Corporate Data, ICT and Other revenues (+9.9% YoY). FTTH network is currently present in 443 cities (+34 cities YoY) with 26.2 million homes passed (+12.4% YoY) and 6.2 million homes connected (+12.6% YoY).

EBITDA totaled R$5,752 (+9.9% YoY), with a margin of 42.5% (+1.1 p.p. YoY), due to strong performance of core revenues (+8.7% YoY) and ongoing control of costs (+4.8% YoY) in the quarter.

Operating Cash Flow grew (+25.9% YoY), with a margin of 25.5% (+3.9 p.p. YoY) over net revenue. In 2023, Capex ex-IFRS16 totaled R$8,960 million (-6.0% YoY) or 17.2% of revenues (-2.6 p.p. YoY), thus accomplishing the guidance of investing less than R$9 billion in the year.

Net income attributed to Telefônica Brasil reached R$5,029 million in 2023 (+23.1% YoY). Shareholder remuneration paid in 2023 hit R$4,786 million , of which R$2,471 million were in interest on capital, R$1,827 million in dividends and R$489 million in share buybacks. For the years 2024 to 2026, the Company has committed to distributing to its shareholders an amount equal to or above 100% of net income for each fiscal year.

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.

© 2024 PR Newswire
