

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK), an aerospace major, announced on Wednesday that Taiwanese airline Starlux Airlines has placed an order for five all-new A350F freighters and three more A330neo widebody aircraft.



Starlux Airlines operates an all-Airbus passenger fleet that already includes the A350-900, A330neo, and A321neo.



The A350F will be operated by Starlux Cargo on some of the world's busiest cargo routes.



'Currently under development, the A350F can carry a payload of up to 111 tons and can fly up to 4,700 nautical miles / 8,700 kilometers at a significantly lower cost than any other freighter available today,' Airbus said.



The additional order for the A330neo will see Starlux Airlines continue to build one of the most modern and efficient passenger fleets, offering the highest levels of in-flight comfort.



The incremental order will boost its A330neo fleet from four to seven, with the aircraft featuring a premium two-class cabin comprising 28 business class seats and 269 economy class seats.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken