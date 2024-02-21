Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - The Abu Dhabi Family Office Summit (ADFO) aims to ascend to the apex of must-attend events in the global family office calendar. Now in its second edition, the summit has in rapid time garnered significant popularity, drawing attention due to its distinctive approach to convening families and key stakeholders in the financial world.

The inaugural event in November 2023 was a resounding success, setting the stage for ADFO's unique identity in the realm of family office gatherings. The summit was founded and organised by Obediah Ayton, a resident and advocate of the UAE.

Th ADFO Summit in November 2023 hosted names such as Al Nowais, S.S Lootah, Al Serkal, Von Siemens, Dawood and many more large family conglomerates.

"The ADFO Summit concept was conceived with a clear vision in mind, to provide a platform exclusively tailored for families, offering a voice to the next generation of family members. I didn't want families inundated with sell-side brokers and founders vying for attention, instead I sought to cultivate an environment where families could engage authentically with peers and industry experts," explains Obe.

With a deliberate focus on networking and relationship-building, ADFO curates an atmosphere conducive to collaboration and encouraging co-investment opportunities.

Central to ADFO's allure is its open format and expertly moderated discussions, expertly orchestrated by Nick Ayton, Obe's father. With his wealth of experience, Ayton guides conversations with finesse, ensuring panelists have ample opportunity to convey their insights without succumbing to overt sales pitches.

Many members of Obe's family are involved in delivering the event, which fits with the ethos of the event. The summit's emphasis on substantive dialogue extends beyond financial matters, encompassing broader themes such as social impact, healthcare, ethics, succession planning, and patient capital.

"We want to hear from all family members, and hear what the younger emerging generation that think differently and will soon take over. This has struck a chord with the senior older members of families who enjoy seeing the next generation grow into the role that carries responsibility," explains Obe.

The Next ADFO Summit appears on March 1st 2024, where attendees will be able once again to see a diverse group of family names such as Ghasan Aboud, Al Mulla, Al Gurg, Al Otaiba.

ADFO's success can also be attributed to its meticulous selection of sponsors, each afforded a bespoke platform to showcase their story, their ambition and the problems they solve. This curated approach ensures that sponsors receive the attention and exposure they deserve, contributing to a mutually beneficial experience for all stakeholders involved.

In essence, ADFO represents a departure from the traditional Family Office event paradigm. It caters to discerning attendees seeking meaningful engagement, thoughtful discourse, and genuine connections. As families increasingly recognise the value proposition offered by ADFO, the summit aims to evolve into a cornerstone event, attracting attendees eager to partake in a transformative experience that transcends the ordinary.

