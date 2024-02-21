Zinkworks and Samsung Collaborate to Showcase rApp Innovations at Mobile World Congress 2024

ATHLONE, Ireland, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinkworks, a provider of turnkey development services, is excited to announce its collaboration with Samsung to showcase its revolutionary rApps at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The event, held at the Fira Grand Via in Barcelona, will see Samsung demonstrating Zinkworks' cutting-edge rApps at Booth 2M20 located in Hall 2.

Ji-Yun Seol, Vice President and Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics: "The RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) is a newly developed open network control framework that offers significant benefits for intelligent network automation. We look forward to seeing partners of the growing RIC ecosystem develop various rApps use cases such as Zinkwork's traffic and QoS prediction."

Advancing Network Efficiency with Intelligent Prediction

Zinkworks rApps empower network operators to achieve greater operational efficiency and enhanced performance. Whether deployed as a rApp on the RIC or integrated directly via platform REST APIs, Zinkworks' automated prediction models contribute to lower costs, increased network efficiency, and achieving sustainability goals through reduced resource and energy wastage.

Paul Madden, CEO of Zinkworks, said: "We look forward to being back at Mobile World Congress this year and collaborating with Samsung, who will be demonstrating the future of network prediction with Zinkworks rApps, as part of their Samsung SMO rApp Ecosystem."

The two applications that will be showcased are:

Zinkworks Network Traffic Prediction (NTP):

NTP provides adaptive tools for predicting network traffic. Integrating this prediction model into the network control plane makes networks more proactive and resilient. Zinkworks Quality of Service Prediction (QoS-P):

QoS Prediction (QoS-P) enhances the 5G network by predicting KPIs and providing QoS scores. These forecasts improve network performance by enabling proactive resource allocation and dynamic network slicing.

Meet Us at MWC 2024: Discover the Future of Network Predictions

If you are attending MWC 2024, visit Samsungs Booth 2M20, Hall 2 at the Fira Grand Via, Barcelona, to explore the latest innovations in rApps. To schedule a meeting with our team to learn more about our offerings, click here.

