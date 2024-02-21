

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus SE (EADSY.PK) Wednesday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with multi-energy company TotalEnergies SE (TTE) for sustainable aviation fuel or SAF.



The partnership aims to contribute to the reduction of the sector's CO2 emissions, in line with achieving net carbon neutrality of aviation by 2050.



The sustainable aviation fuel supplied by TotalEnergies can reduce up to 90 percent of the CO2 emissions compared to their fossil fuel equivalent as per the company.



The partnership will cover the supply of SAF by TotalEnergies or more than half of Airbus' needs in Europe. It will also cover a research and innovation program that is aimed at developing 100 percent sustainable fuels customized to the current and future aircraft design.



TotalEnergies has been supplying SAF to Airbus for its aircraft deliveries in Toulouse since 2016.



Currently, Airbus shares are trading at EUR 145.14, up 0.12% and TTE shares are trading at EUR 58.86, up 0.44% in Paris.



