

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $225.6 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $230.8 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239.3 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $225.6 Mln. vs. $230.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54



