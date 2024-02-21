The Descartes Systems Group Inc.: Ecotape Increases Exports by 30% Using Descartes' Global Trade Intelligence Solution

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Ecotape, an Argentine auto parts manufacturer, increased international sales by 30% in 2023 using Descartes' global trade intelligence solution, Descartes Datamyne. The company was able to identify potential buyers based on commodity-level trading volume and value of prospective customers.



"We previously obtained a limited amount of trade data through customs brokers, which was challenging given that our main buyers are in Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Ecuador," said Alejandro Ferraro, Owner at Ecotape. "The Descartes solution allows us to be self-sufficient in accessing and analyzing much more comprehensive and current Argentine competitive import and export information as well as the international market for our exports. Having a more strategic understanding of Argentine trade flows in our industry paved the way for innovation and greater diversification in our product offerings, which has translated into significant new revenue streams."

One of the world's largest, searchable global trade databases, Descartes Datamyne provides real-time access to accurate, up-to-date import and export information from global customs authorities and trade ministries across 230 markets on five continents. Covering 84% of global trade with 500+ million records added annually, the solution is used by manufacturers, shippers, wholesalers, transportation and logistics service providers, management consultants, legal practitioners, industry analysts and others to initiate growth strategies, explore new markets, benchmark performance, monitor commodity volumes and values, simplify trade data research, discover buyer-seller relationships and refine sourcing strategies.

"We're pleased to help Ecotape grow its international exports using the Descartes Datamyne global trade intelligence solution," said Helen Abdu, Sales Manager, Descartes Datamyne LATAM at Descartes. "It can be challenging for organizations to target the right sales prospects, and the task of identifying viable opportunities becomes more complex when you add in multiple commodities, countries and sales territories. Our cloud-based solution greatly simplifies this effort by providing companies with searchable, current and highly granular trade data to better inform market research, sales insight and competitive strategies."

For more information, visit www.datamyne.com.

About Ecotape S.A.

A second-generation family business, Ecotape currently imports rubberized automotive parts for brakes and clutches. Based in Banfield, Lomas de Zamora, Argentina, the company has been in business for 50 years and employs around 26 workers directly and indirectly. In 2001, Ecotape acquired a printer toner company and began operating in this segment as well. For more information, visit http://ecotape.com.ar/.

About Descartes

Descartes, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' global trade intelligence solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.