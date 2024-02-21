Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
PR Newswire
21.02.2024 | 13:00
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 January 2024 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

31st January 2024

US$ 4.09

JZCP's NAV as at 31 January 2024 is $4.09 per share (31 December 2023: $4.09 per share), increases in the NAV of 1 cent per share due to net investment gains and 1 cent per share due to investment income were offset by net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses (1) cent per share..

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 31 January 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 193,691

Cash at bank and treasuries 123,674

Other receivables 134

Total Assets 317,499

Liabilities

Other liabilities 809

Total liabilities 809

Net Asset Value 316,690

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09

Enquiries:

Company website:www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
