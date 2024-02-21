JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 January 2024 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31st January 2024
US$ 4.09
JZCP's NAV as at 31 January 2024 is $4.09 per share (31 December 2023: $4.09 per share), increases in the NAV of 1 cent per share due to net investment gains and 1 cent per share due to investment income were offset by net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses (1) cent per share..
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 31 January 2024:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 193,691
Cash at bank and treasuries 123,674
Other receivables 134
Total Assets 317,499
Liabilities
Other liabilities 809
Total liabilities 809
Net Asset Value 316,690
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09
