ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2024 | 13:02
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Today's Schedule at The MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wrap Up Conference

Six Top MicroCap CEOs To Watch Live

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / On the second day of our virtual conference, the CEOs of the following companies will present:

10:00 AM ESTLa Rosa Holdings / NASDAQ:LRHC - you can view presentation here
10:30 AM ESTJanover Inc. / NASDAQ:JNVR - you can view presentation here
11:30 AM ESTBase Carbon Inc. / OTCQX:BCBNF - you can view presentation here
1:00 PM ESTData Storage Corp. / NASDAQ:DTST - you can view presentation here
1:30 PM ESTSPG Sacks Parente Golf / NASDAQ:SPGC - you can view presentation here
2:00 PM ESTDario Health Corp. / NASDAQ:DRIO - you can watch presentation here

For more information go to www.microcaprodeo.com

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:
The MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wrap Up Conference is unique, as it is run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Throughout a 4-day period, investors can harness top stock ideas for their portfolios. The investors will meet with executive management teams from 15 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries and garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2024. The first two days of the conference are solely presentations, so investors are not conflicted with 1x1 schedules and can focus on the presentations, as well as learn more about the companies before meeting them. The following two days are for quality 1x1 meetings.

For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo



View the original press release on accesswire.com

