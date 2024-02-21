INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Newly Built and Designed Family Pet Care Animal Hospital in Sugarland, Texas is Now Open to Serve Houston Area Pet Owners

Modern building design, spacious treatment area, and strategically designed exam rooms allow for efficient and productive patient care

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced that its Family Pet Care animal hospital in Lakeside Town Center, Sugarland, Texas, designed to enhance customer service and improve staff support, is now open to serve the greater Houston community.

With approximately 4,000 square feet, the custom-built animal hospital, centered around the needs of IVP's care team and clients, represents the first of a new model of state-of-the-art companion animal hospitals Inspire expects to replicate as it expands existing and new clinics throughout the U.S. The new hospital is thoughtfully designed to create a calming and welcoming environment for both owner and pet, and staffed with an experienced team of veterinary professionals who are part of the Inspire team and have been serving the local community for years.

"This is the first time Inspire has built a new hospital from the ground up. The opportunity to create a new state-of-the art facility, allowed us to proceed with a relentless focus on making the veterinary experience even better for the animals we care for, their owners, and our teams," stated Kimball Carr, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. "We are excited to announce the opening of Family Pet Care, a facility incorporating purposeful design that we intend to utilize in other facilities as we continue our expansion."

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Connect with Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/InspireVeterinaryPartners/

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/inspire-veterinary-partners/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

General Inquires

Morgan Wood

Mwood@inspirevet.com

SOURCE: Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com