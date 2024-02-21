

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $617 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $603 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $5.37 billion from $4.67 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $617 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $5.37 Bln vs. $4.67 Bln last year.



