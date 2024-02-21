

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Lingering anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes weighed on market sentiment across global markets. Mixed economic data and divergent Fed commentary of late has added to uncertainty over the likely pace of the Fed's rate cuts, which the markets are keenly anticipating.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. Major European benchmarks are trading in a mixed fashion. Asian shares finished mixed.



The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices declined as demand concerns lingered. Gold prices edged down. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,515.00, down 0.13% S&P 500 (US500) at 4,965.50, down 0.20% Germany's DAX at 17,139.95, up 0.42% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,654.32, down 0.84% France's CAC 40 at 7,808.34, up 0.17% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,778.15, up 0.38% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,300.00, down 0.17% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,608.40, down 0.66% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,950.96, up 0.97% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,503.10, up 1.57%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0797, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2611, down 0.06% USD/JPY at 150.06, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.6553, up 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.3530, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 104.17, up 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.263%, down 0.30% Germany at 2.3745%, up 0.15% France at 2.854%, up 0.21% U.K. at 4.0905%, up 1.20% Japan at 0.712%, down 1.93%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $81.80, down 0.66%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $76.48, down 0.73%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,038.55, down 0.06%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $51,013.21, down 2.50% Ethereum at $2,905.22, down 0.95% BNB at $364.44, up 1.79% Solana at $102.96, down 6.30% XRP at $0.540, down 5.39%.



