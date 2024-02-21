Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2023 Preliminary Results

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2023 Preliminary Results 
21-Feb-2024 / 12:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
                                             Cairn Homes plc 
Notice of FY 2023 Preliminary Results 
 
Dublin/London, 21 February 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", or the "Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue 
its full year results for the period ended 31 December 2023 on Thursday, 29 February 2024. 
The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning. 
On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (GMT). Please use the numbers 
below, quoting the following access code: 579710 
 
Ireland (Local): 
             +353 1 691 7842 
 
United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999 
United States (Local):  +1 646 787 9445 
International (Local):  +44 20 3936 2999

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Gavin McLoughlin

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  305198 
EQS News ID:  1842201 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1842201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2024 07:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
