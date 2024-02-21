

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $174.0 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $61.1 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.9 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $677.2 million from $630.4 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $174.0 Mln. vs. $61.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $677.2 Mln vs. $630.4 Mln last year.



