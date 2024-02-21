DigiCommerce Group: DigiCommerce Expands Global Presence With New Office in Dubai, UAE

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / DigiCommerce Group, a leading provider of innovative B2B and B2C commerce solutions and services, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office in Dubai, UAE, further solidifying its global footprint and commitment to serving clients worldwide.

The expansion into the United Arab Emirates marks an exciting milestone for DigiCommerce, as the company continues to experience rapid growth and demand for its innovative commerce solutions and implementation services. With existing offices across North America, Europe and Asia, the addition of a Dubai office strategically positions DigiCommerce to better serve clients in the Middle East and expand its reach in the region.

"We are excited to establish a presence in Dubai, a vibrant hub of commerce and innovation," said Domenico D'Avirro, President of DigiCommerce. "This expansion reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of our clients on a global scale and furthering our mission to empower businesses with tailored commerce solutions that drive growth and success."

The new Dubai office will serve as a hub for DigiCommerce's operations in the Middle East, providing local support and expertise to clients in the region. From strategic e-commerce consulting to implementation and support, the DigiCommerce team in the Emirates is poised to deliver exceptional service and value to businesses across industries.

"We look forward to building strong relationships with businesses in Dubai and beyond, helping them unlock new opportunities and achieve their goals through digital commerce," added D'Avirro.

About DigiCommerce Group:

DigiCommerce is a full-service development and strategy partner specializing in B2B and B2C commerce solutions. With a global team of seasoned experts, DigiCommerce helps businesses build innovative, scalable, and customer-centric commerce experiences that drive growth and success. From strategy and design to implementation and support, DigiCommerce is dedicated to empowering businesses with the tools and technology they need to thrive.

